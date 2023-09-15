‘Pretty amazing!’: Calgary couple running 50 half-marathons to raise money for food bank

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of caring Calgarians are marking a major moment in their lives by tackling a pretty daunting challenge and they’re doing it to bring a big boost for those who are struggling with the cost of living.

Doug Lavoie came up with the idea as he approached a milestone birthday.

“I’m turning 50 this month,” Lavoie said, “And I decided, well, what would be a great idea for my version of a midlife crisis.”

So he went to his husband, Paul Lavoie, with an idea.

“Why don’t we do 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks for my 50th,” Doug Lavoie explained.

It soon became a weekly routine, with the Lavoies deciding to use their running to raise money for a favourite charity.

“We both really believe in the Calgary Food Bank,” Doug Lavoie said. “We’re all effected by increasing food prices.”

The two men set out to raise $50K.

“There are so many people in need,” Paul Lavoie said.

After reaching and surpassing their initial goal, the Lavoies set a new one.

“We were like, let’s try for $100,000,” Doug Lavoie said. “Now, today, I think we’re at $106,000 raised for the food bank.”

It’s a donation that’s much-appreciated by the Calgary Food Bank.

“It couldn’t come at a better time – we’ve never been busier,” said Melissa From, Calgary Food Bank CEO. “And so Paul and Doug making a contribution of that magnitude, that’s pretty unique – it’s pretty amazing!’

Anyone wishing to donate can do so through #The5040 on canadahelps.org.

Doug Lavoie’s 50th birthday is on Sunday, Sept 24, with a wrap-up celebration planned that day in Calgary’s Eau Claire area.

“We’re going to do a big friends and family walk,” Doug Lavoie said. “and it’s (open to) anyone and everyone who wants to join just comes on down.”

And once they’ve crossed the final finish line, how does he plan to celebrate that big birthday?

“Soak my feet,” Doug Lavoie said with a laugh. “Lots of soaking of the feet.”