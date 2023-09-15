S&P/TSX composite little changed in mid morning trading, U.S. markets down

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was little changed in midday trading Friday, while U.S. markets traded lower, led by losses in tech.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.43 points at 20,569.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 175.53 points at 34,731.58. The S&P 500 index was down 40.84 points at 4,464.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down at 194.81 points at 13,731.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.97 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up nine cents at US$90.25 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16.90 at $1,949.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.79 a pound.