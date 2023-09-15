Fundraiser to be held in London, Ont. for Morocco, Libya aid relief

Send this page to someone via email

In rallying support for the thousands of people devastated by the earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya, Islamic Relief Canada is hosting a fundraising event in London, Ont.

It’s taking place Friday at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel. The national charity is hosting a number of different events across the country to bolster their North African relief efforts and emergency response teams.

The fundraisers come as the catastrophic events, which happened with days of each other, reach a combined death toll of over 11,300, with thousands still reported missing.

Within hours of each disaster, Islamic Relief Canada launched a Morocco and Libya emergency appeal. Teams were dispatched to affected areas, working closely with local partners to provide aid including food supplies, emergency shelters, as well as essential items such as mattresses and blankets.

“On the ground, we’re hearing the hardest stories,” Yasmin Alameddin, regional fundraising manager for Islamic Relief Canada, told Global News. “Entire neighbourhoods have been swept away, people are displaced and not sure what to do next, entire generations and families and telecommunications have been caught out… It’s extremely heartbreaking.”

Having just returned from Turkey following the earthquake earlier this year, she said firsthand “it’s not something easy to see, let alone experience.”

“On top of physical aid, people are going to need a lot of psychological support,” Alameddin said, adding that monetary aid is needed the most.

“We have the ability to be on the ground and we see what’s needed. So, in Morocco, right now, blankets, food, and mattresses are very needed. But tomorrow, it might be medicine, then after that it might be shelter, so we have to be able to move very quickly with the ongoing needs. And that can’t be done without your help,” she said.

A similar fundraising event was held Thursday in Windsor, Ont., which raised over $100,000, according to Alameddin.

“Hopefully today [Friday] in London we be able to make a fair amount of impact, if not more,” she said.

Saimah Sarwar, regional fundraising specialist at Islamic Relief Canada, added that they “hope this event will help spread awareness of the situation and help those who are in urgent need.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about online donations can also be found on their website.