Canada

Fundraiser to be held in London, Ont. for Morocco, Libya aid relief

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 12:16 pm
A man on a scooter drives past rubble and a damaged road sign pointing to Marrakech in Talat N'yakoub, Morocco, Monday Sept. 11, 2023. More than 2,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled to reach hard-hit remote areas after a powerful earthquake struck Morocco. (Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP). View image in full screen
In rallying support for the thousands of people devastated by the earthquake in Morocco and floods in Libya, Islamic Relief Canada is hosting a fundraising event in London, Ont.

It’s taking place Friday at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel. The national charity is hosting a number of different events across the country to bolster their North African relief efforts and emergency response teams.

The fundraisers come as the catastrophic events, which happened with days of each other, reach a combined death toll of over 11,300, with thousands still reported missing.

Click to play video: '‘Everything was shaking’: Imam in Morocco recalls night of devastating quake'
‘Everything was shaking’: Imam in Morocco recalls night of devastating quake

Within hours of each disaster, Islamic Relief Canada launched a Morocco and Libya emergency appeal. Teams were dispatched to affected areas, working closely with local partners to provide aid including food supplies, emergency shelters, as well as essential items such as mattresses and blankets.

“On the ground, we’re hearing the hardest stories,” Yasmin Alameddin, regional fundraising manager for Islamic Relief Canada, told Global News. “Entire neighbourhoods have been swept away, people are displaced and not sure what to do next, entire generations and families and telecommunications have been caught out… It’s extremely heartbreaking.”

Click to play video: 'Libyan-Canadians concerned for loved ones after flash floods in Libya leaves thousands dead and missing'
Libyan-Canadians concerned for loved ones after flash floods in Libya leaves thousands dead and missing

Having just returned from Turkey following the earthquake earlier this year, she said firsthand “it’s not something easy to see, let alone experience.”

“On top of physical aid, people are going to need a lot of psychological support,” Alameddin said, adding that monetary aid is needed the most.

“We have the ability to be on the ground and we see what’s needed. So, in Morocco, right now, blankets, food, and mattresses are very needed. But tomorrow, it might be medicine, then after that it might be shelter, so we have to be able to move very quickly with the ongoing needs. And that can’t be done without your help,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Red Cross offers help to North African region devastated by earthquake, floods'
Red Cross offers help to North African region devastated by earthquake, floods

A similar fundraising event was held Thursday in Windsor, Ont., which raised over $100,000, according to Alameddin.

“Hopefully today [Friday] in London we be able to make a fair amount of impact, if not more,” she said.

Saimah Sarwar, regional fundraising specialist at Islamic Relief Canada, added that they “hope this event will help spread awareness of the situation and help those who are in urgent need.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about online donations can also be found on their website.

More on Canada
London OntarioLdnontFloodssupportLibyaEarthquakesMoroccoIslamic Relief CanadaDouble Tree by Hilton Hotel
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

