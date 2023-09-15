Menu

Crime

Disgraced Guelph cop gets another disciplinary hearing

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 15, 2023 12:40 pm
Corey McArthur Guelph View image in full screen
Const. Corey McArthur has pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct after punching a teenager who was restrained to a hospital bed. Supplied
There will be a new hearing to determine what disciplinary action a disgraced Guelph police officer will face.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission has ordered a new hearing on Corey McArthur after throwing out a previous decision ordering McArthur to quit or be fired from the Guelph Police Service.

McArthur’s legal team had argued that the previous adjudicator did not consider relevant factors like PTSD and there were fundamental gaps.

Former York Region deputy police chief Terence Kelly ruled last October that McArthur must either tender his resignation within seven days or be dismissed.

McArthur was twice convicted of assaulting a teen who was handcuffed in a hospital bed at Guelph General Hospital in 2016. Since the incident, he has been placed on administrative duty.

No date for the new hearing has been set.

Story continues below advertisement

 

