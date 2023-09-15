Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sports cards stolen from Guelph business for 2nd time this week

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 15, 2023 11:34 am
A west-end business in Guelph was hit for the second time in as many days after $1,000 worth of sports cards were stolen. A 35-year-old man has been charged. View image in full screen
A west-end business in Guelph was hit for the second time in as many days after $1,000 worth of sports cards were stolen. A 35-year-old man has been charged. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second time this week, Guelph police say sports cards were stolen from a west-end business.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road.

Police said a man was confronted by a loss prevention officer as he left the store with sports cards in his backpack.

Then he took out several boxes of trading cards from his backpack before providing a fake name to officers at the scene, police said.

The cards are reportedly worth $1,000.

As officers tried to find out who he was, police said the man was taken to the police station and was told he’d be held for a bail hearing the following day.

Police said he finally gave them his real name.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old from Guelph has been charged and will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov. 3.

On Monday, investigators said three people stole over $11,000 worth of NBA and NFL trading cards from the same store.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph TheftWoodlawn RoadStolen sports cardsTheft Woodlawn RoadWest end Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices