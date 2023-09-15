Sports cards stolen from Guelph business for 2nd time this week

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Guelph police say sports cards were stolen from a west-end business.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road.

Police said a man was confronted by a loss prevention officer as he left the store with sports cards in his backpack.

Then he took out several boxes of trading cards from his backpack before providing a fake name to officers at the scene, police said.

The cards are reportedly worth $1,000.

As officers tried to find out who he was, police said the man was taken to the police station and was told he’d be held for a bail hearing the following day.

Police said he finally gave them his real name.

A 35-year-old from Guelph has been charged and will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov. 3.

On Monday, investigators said three people stole over $11,000 worth of NBA and NFL trading cards from the same store.