Sports cards stolen from Guelph business for 2nd time this week

For the second time this week, Guelph police say sports cards were stolen from a west-end business.
Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road.
Police said a man was confronted by a loss prevention officer as he left the store with sports cards in his backpack.
Then he took out several boxes of trading cards from his backpack before providing a fake name to officers at the scene, police said.
The cards are reportedly worth $1,000.
As officers tried to find out who he was, police said the man was taken to the police station and was told he’d be held for a bail hearing the following day.
Police said he finally gave them his real name.
A 35-year-old from Guelph has been charged and will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov. 3.
On Monday, investigators said three people stole over $11,000 worth of NBA and NFL trading cards from the same store.
