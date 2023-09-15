Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Threats found inside Waterloo high school bathroom: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 10:17 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after threats of violence were found inside a high school in Waterloo.

Police say officers were dispatched to Bluevale Collegiate Institute on Bluevale Street on Thursday after the threats were reported.

The threats were found inside a washroom at the school and referenced the possibility of violence toward the school, staff and students.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWRDSBBluevale Street WaterlooBluevale Collegiate InstituteBluevale Collegiate Institute Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices