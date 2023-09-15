Threats found inside Waterloo high school bathroom: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after threats of violence were found inside a high school in Waterloo.

Police say officers were dispatched to Bluevale Collegiate Institute on Bluevale Street on Thursday after the threats were reported.

The threats were found inside a washroom at the school and referenced the possibility of violence toward the school, staff and students.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.