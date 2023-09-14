Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police arrest 10 people following street gang unit investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 6:22 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Ten people are charged following a police operation where members of the Street Gang Unit and the SWAT team located firearms, body armor and quantities of fentanyl. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) led an investigation in a recent police operation which has resulted in the arrest of 10 people.

According to a release, members of the SGU and SWAT team entered a residence in the 1200 block of Angus Street on Sept. 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

“Thirteen people were inside the home and exited without incident,” RPS stated. “Ten of those people were arrested on various charges and outstanding warrants.”

Click to play video: 'Regina Police say record numbers of fentanyl seized in 2023 so far'
Regina Police say record numbers of fentanyl seized in 2023 so far

In this investigation, officers located firearms, ammunition, body armour and quantities of fentanyl. It led to the charges of 35-year-old Kyle Paul Loubier, 34-year-old Jessica Parisian, and a 13-year-old male youth, who cannot be named.

Story continues below advertisement

All three individuals are charged with four counts of firearm contrary to prohibition order and possession of a firearm/weapon amongst other charges.

Police said the three accused made their first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Sept. 11, 2023.

RPS stated the seven other individuals were arrested on warrants related to recent crimes such as aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of firearms.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceArrestedpolice operationRegina Police Service Street Gang Unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices