Regina police arrest 10 people following street gang unit investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) led an investigation in a recent police operation which has resulted in the arrest of 10 people.

According to a release, members of the SGU and SWAT team entered a residence in the 1200 block of Angus Street on Sept. 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

“Thirteen people were inside the home and exited without incident,” RPS stated. “Ten of those people were arrested on various charges and outstanding warrants.”

In this investigation, officers located firearms, ammunition, body armour and quantities of fentanyl. It led to the charges of 35-year-old Kyle Paul Loubier, 34-year-old Jessica Parisian, and a 13-year-old male youth, who cannot be named.

All three individuals are charged with four counts of firearm contrary to prohibition order and possession of a firearm/weapon amongst other charges.

Police said the three accused made their first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Sept. 11, 2023.

RPS stated the seven other individuals were arrested on warrants related to recent crimes such as aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of firearms.