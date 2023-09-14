Moose Jaw Police searching for suspect after victim stabbed and shot in head during home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect is in custody, and one remains at large after a home invasion in Moose Jaw that left a man stabbed and shot in the head.

Moose Jaw Police is searching for 29-year-old Gill Ryan Perreault who could be considered armed and dangerous according to police.

Perreault is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Gill Ryan Perreault is still at large following a home invasion on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Courtesy of Moose Jaw Police Service

Joshua Bradley Adams has been taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were called to a Moose Jaw home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, where a 28-year-old man was found injured.

Officers found Adams and Perreault had broken into the home, armed with a shotgun and a knife.

The victim then suffered a serious, but non-life-threating gunshot wound to the head and was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital by EMS.

The two suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers arrested Adams without incident. The 28-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering, attempted murder and several firearms-related counts. At the time of this offence, Adams was on a lifetime order of prohibition not to possess firearms.

Perreault is facing breaking and entering and attempted murder charges.

While searching the home in question, police seized one kilogram of fentanyl and $6,700 in Canadian currency.

1 kilogram of fentanyl was seized on Wednesday evening (Sept. 14) with a street value of approximatively $400,000. Courtesy of Moose Jaw Police Service

The drugs have a street value of around $400,000 according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Perreault’s whereabouts is asked to contact MJPS or Crime Stoppers.