Crime

Guelph police seek security, dashcam video in murder investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 14, 2023 2:03 pm
Guelph police are appealing for witnesses in the second homicide of 2023. View image in full screen
Guelph police are appealing for witnesses in the second homicide of 2023. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service is appealing for witnesses in the city’s latest homicide.

A 37-year-old man died in hospital after he suffered gunshot wounds at a Waterloo Avenue apartment complex Tuesday night.

Investigators with the major crime unit believe the victim was targeted and there were at least two other men involved. Both were last seen wearing dark clothing.

They would like to hear from those who have surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras or dashcam video that may have captured the incident between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

This is Guelph’s second murder of 2023 and the first since Feb. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

