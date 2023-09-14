SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba New Democrats promise $5 million for mature women’s health centre

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 1:08 pm
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election. Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election. Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks to media during a press conference to kick off the 2023 Manitoba election campaign in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The leader of Manitoba’s New Democrats is promising to reopen a health centre that provided specialized care for menopausal women if his party wins the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Wab Kinew says his party would spend $5 million to build a new Mature Women’s Centre at the Victoria General Hospital in Winnipeg and will provide $2 million in annual funding.

The previous centre was closed in 2017 as part of the governing Progressive Conservatives budget cuts to the health-care system.

The facility provided one-stop services for menopause transition, hysterectomy alternatives and other gynecological care.

The New Democrats have focused much of their campaign on health care, including a promise to reopen the emergency room at Victoria hospital and two others in Winnipeg.

Kinew says the NDP is also committed to expanding pharmaceutical coverage for medications that are used to prevent osteoporosis and improve the lives of mature women.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba party leaders talk affordability ahead of Oct. 3 election'
Manitoba party leaders talk affordability ahead of Oct. 3 election
Related News
Province of ManitobaManitoba NDPmanitoba electionWab KinewVictoria General Hospitalmanitoba votesElection promiseMature Women's Centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices