SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer attends NDP event to support Wab Kinew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 1:41 pm
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer speaks to media before a memorial service for Member of Parliament Jim Carr at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Doer is back in the political spotlight. Doer, who resigned 14 years ago after a decade in the premier's chair, attended a NDP campaign event to support current party leader Wab Kinew for the Oct. 3 election.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer speaks to media before a memorial service for Member of Parliament Jim Carr at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Doer is back in the political spotlight. Doer, who resigned 14 years ago after a decade in the premier's chair, attended a NDP campaign event to support current party leader Wab Kinew for the Oct. 3 election.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer is back in the political spotlight.

Doer, who resigned 14 years ago after a decade in the premier’s chair, attended an NDP campaign event to support current party leader Wab Kinew for the Oct. 3 election.

Doer called Kinew a smart and dedicated leader who can bring people together.

Kinew says if the NDP win the election, Doer would serve as a volunteer adviser on Canada-U. S. trade.

Story continues below advertisement

Doer was Canada’s ambassador to the United States for several years after retiring as premier.

Trending Now

He says he’s happy to help future governments, and says he relied on former Progressive Conservative premier Duff Roblin for advice on the expansion of the Red River Floodway that protects Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Early NDP election strategy reminiscent of Doer: political scientist'
Early NDP election strategy reminiscent of Doer: political scientist
Manitoba NDPmanitoba electionWab KinewGary Doer2023 electionmanitoba elxnmbelxn 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices