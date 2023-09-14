Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada-wide warrant issued after man shot to death in Edmonton alley

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood'
Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old man’s body was found Monday evening in an alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton's Allard neighbourhood. Sarah Ryan reports. – Jun 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a June 12 Edmonton homicide.

At around 6:30 p.m. that day, police found a 21-year-old man dead in an alley near Allard Boulevard and Arthurs Crescent S.W.

He was identified as Osama Ali.

An autopsy determined he died from gunshot wounds and his death was deemed a homicide.

An alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton where a man's body was found on Monday, June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
An alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton where a man’s body was found on Monday, June 12, 2023. Global News

On Sept. 12, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are releasing images of Chlala in an attempt to locate him in relation to the murder of Mr. Osama Ali,” said acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler.

“While he could be anywhere, we understand he has connections in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa, so we’re asking citizens to keep a mindful eye out for him.

“We believe Chlala has access to weapons, so citizens are reminded not to approach him if seen, but to contact police immediately.”

On Sept. 12, homicide detectives requested a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
On Sept. 12, homicide detectives requested a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder. Supplied: Edmonton police

Chlala is described as being 165 centimetres (five-foot-five) tall with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

Homicide investigators believe Chlala and Ali knew each other.

Anyone who has information about Joseph Chlala’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton homicide detectives requested a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder in a June 12 shooting. View image in full screen
Edmonton homicide detectives requested a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder in a June 12 shooting. Global News
Related News
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeFatal ShootingEdmonton homicideCanada-Wide WarrantEdmonton shootingallard linkarthurs crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices