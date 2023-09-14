Canada-wide warrant issued after man shot to death in Edmonton alley

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a June 12 Edmonton homicide.

At around 6:30 p.m. that day, police found a 21-year-old man dead in an alley near Allard Boulevard and Arthurs Crescent S.W.

He was identified as Osama Ali.

An autopsy determined he died from gunshot wounds and his death was deemed a homicide.

View image in full screen An alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton where a man’s body was found on Monday, June 12, 2023. Global News

On Sept. 12, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder.

“We are releasing images of Chlala in an attempt to locate him in relation to the murder of Mr. Osama Ali,” said acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler.

“While he could be anywhere, we understand he has connections in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa, so we’re asking citizens to keep a mindful eye out for him.

“We believe Chlala has access to weapons, so citizens are reminded not to approach him if seen, but to contact police immediately.”

View image in full screen On Sept. 12, homicide detectives requested a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Joseph Chlala for second-degree murder. Supplied: Edmonton police

Chlala is described as being 165 centimetres (five-foot-five) tall with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

Homicide investigators believe Chlala and Ali knew each other.

Anyone who has information about Joseph Chlala’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

