Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old man found dead in south Edmonton alley was shot to death: EPS

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood'
Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 13, 2023) Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old man’s body was found Monday evening in an alley between Allard Link and Arthurs Crescent in southwest Edmonton's Allard neighbourhood. Sarah Ryan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a south Edmonton alley on Monday is a homicide and the victim was shot to death, according to police.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy performed Wednesday confirmed both the cause and manner of death.

The victim has been identified as Osama Ali.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in their investigation and have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

According to the EPS, police officers were called about an injured man seen in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard and Arthurs Crescent S.W. at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they said Ali had already died.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeShootingEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingSouth Edmonton shootingfatal Edmonton shootingDeadly Edmonton shootingOsama Ali
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content