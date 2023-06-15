21-year-old man found dead in south Edmonton alley was shot to death: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a south Edmonton alley on Monday is a homicide and the victim was shot to death, according to police.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy performed Wednesday confirmed both the cause and manner of death.

The victim has been identified as Osama Ali.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in their investigation and have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

According to the EPS, police officers were called about an injured man seen in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard and Arthurs Crescent S.W. at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they said Ali had already died.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.