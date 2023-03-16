Menu

Canada

Calgary police issue warrant, seek info of murder suspect after tracking bracelet removed

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 8:45 pm
An undated photo of Joseph Chlala. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Joseph Chlala. handout / Calgary Police Service
A warrant has been issued for a man after he didn’t show up to a Calgary court for sentencing in relation to a homicide and after removing his tracking bracelet.

Calgary police say Joseph Chlala, 22, was staying at a residence in the 100 block of Howse Common N.E. and was picked up on Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. by a grey Chevrolet Impala.

Chlala was previously charged with manslaughter with a firearm in relation to the death of Christian Navos in Legacy in 2020. Chlala was due to appear in court for sentencing on Thursday.

Read more: 2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide

Sometime after he was picked up, police believe Chlala removed his ankle bracelet that was part of his bail conditions. Police have been unable to locate him and hope members of the public can lend assistance.

Chlala is described as five-feet-five-inches tall with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Legacy shootingChristian NavosJoseph ChlalaManslaughter with a firearmtracking bracelet
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

