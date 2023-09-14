Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 12:25 pm
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 14
WATCH: Sunshine returns — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Sept. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
School attendance in Family Matters, arena funding options, and the Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Sponge-Bob.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Impact of attendance on student academics: Family Matters

Time away from school could have a negative impact on student academics and social interactions.

Saskatoon Public Schools learning support co-ordinator Sherry McConnell says there are strategies students and families can work toward to ensure consistent attendance.

McConnell explains more about the importance of attendance and routines in Family Matters.

Impact of attendance on student academics: Family Matters

Coun. Jeffries opposed to raising property taxes to fund a new arena

Although it may be years before it is constructed, discussions are ongoing on how to finance a proposed new downtown arena.

Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries says he would not be in favour of raising property taxes to pay for the new facility.

Jeffries offers his thoughts on possible ways to fund a new arena in this interview with Chris Carr.

Coun. Jeffries opposed to raising property taxes to fund a new arena

Saskatoon SPCA needs a new home for Sponge-Bob

A new home is needed for Sponge-Bob.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for the 11-month-old Shepard mix.

Omidian also looks at some upcoming events at the shelter.

Saskatoon SPCA needs a new home for Sponge-Bob

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 14

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 14.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 14
Adopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Public SchoolsDowntown ArenaZach Jeffries
