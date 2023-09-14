Guelph puts out call for nominations for 2023 Mayor’s Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Mayor’s Awards in Guelph.

After a two-year hiatus, the awards are being brought back, honouring those who have volunteered or contributed to many different aspects of city life, including arts and culture, health and mental health, community building, athletics, and the environment.

The Mayor’s Awards were first handed out in 1997.

Anyone who is a volunteer with an organization in Guelph is eligible regardless of whether they reside or work in Guelph.

All submissions must include a 250-to-750-word description of the nominee’s contributions along with contact information of both the candidate and nominator.

The nominee’s achievements can be a mix of volunteer and paid work.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Go to the City of Guelph’s website for nomination forms and more information.

The 2023 Mayor’s Awards will be presented in person on Feb. 1, 2024, at the Mayor’s State of the City Address.