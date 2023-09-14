Menu

Canada

Guelph puts out call for nominations for 2023 Mayor’s Awards

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 14, 2023 12:29 pm
Mayor Cam Guthrie presenting award to recipient John Dennis in 2018. View image in full screen
Mayor Cam Guthrie presenting award to recipient John Dennis in 2018. City of Guelph
Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Mayor’s Awards in Guelph.

After a two-year hiatus, the awards are being brought back, honouring those who have volunteered or contributed to many different aspects of city life, including arts and culture, health and mental health, community building, athletics, and the environment.

The Mayor’s Awards were first handed out in 1997.

Anyone who is a volunteer with an organization in Guelph is eligible regardless of whether they reside or work in Guelph.

All submissions must include a 250-to-750-word description of the nominee’s contributions along with contact information of both the candidate and nominator.

The nominee’s achievements can be a mix of volunteer and paid work.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Go to the City of Guelph’s website for nomination forms and more information.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2023 Mayor’s Awards will be presented in person on Feb. 1, 2024, at the Mayor’s State of the City Address.

 

Guelph NewsVolunteerCity of GuelphCam GuthrieMayor's awardsachievementhonouring
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

