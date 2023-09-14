Menu

Canada

U.S. politicians push for Latin America to be added to CUSMA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 3:32 pm
Two members of Congress want to invite Latin American countries to join Canada’s trade agreement with the United States and Mexico.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, say they want to create a Western Hemisphere trading bloc to combat China.

They say expanding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to include Latin American countries would be a win-win for the Americas.

Their proposed Americas Trade and Investment Act is designed to leverage the power of the U.S. as a trading partner to foster economic growth and stability throughout the hemisphere.

But the idea comes at a fraught political moment in the U.S., with former president Donald Trump _ the original catalyst for renegotiating NAFTA — leading the race for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Juan Carlos Baker, who helped lead Mexico’s team in those talks, says the USMCA review process in 2026 is a “perfect window” to explore expanding the agreement.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

