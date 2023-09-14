Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from business in Guelph’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of dollars in tools have reportedly been stolen during a break-in at a commercial business in Guelph’s west end.

Police said they responded to a business around 1 a.m. on Wednesday near Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road. They said three men broke a back door window to get inside and broke into a storage cage while a fourth person stayed in the car.

Investigators said the men stole a quantity of Milwaukee and DeWalt tools valued between $7,000 and $10,000.

The individuals who broke into the business are of average height and build and all wore gloves and a mask, police said. Police said two of them wore dark clothing and the other had on white clothes.

They were driving a white cargo van and a red sedan.

Police said they don’t have a description of the fourth person who remained outside in a car.