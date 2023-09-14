Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial of man accused in London attack set to see police station footage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Veltman admits killing family in 911 call'
Veltman admits killing family in 911 call
On the second day of the first-degree murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of killing a family of four, court heard a 911 call in which Veltman is heard admitting he drove his truck into the Muslim family out for a walk in London. As Sean O’Shea reports, Veltman can also be heard demanding he be apprehended by police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to see more footage today of him at a police station after his arrest.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Prosecutors have alleged his actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors began watching footage yesterday of Veltman arriving at police headquarters in London shortly after the attack, and are set to see more video of him being held there.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard yesterday from an eyewitness to the attack who testified she saw the body of one of the victims fly into the air after being hit by a speeding black pickup truck.

Crown lawyer Sarah Shaikh told jurors in her opening statement earlier this week that Veltman allegedly planned his attack for three months.

Trending Now

She said Veltman told detectives that his intentions were political, he’d left his home on the day of the attack looking for Muslims to kill and that he’d used a truck to send a message to others that vehicles can be used to attack Muslims.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., is expected to last eight weeks.

More on Crime
LondonLondon OntarioLondon AttackNathaniel VeltmanAfzaal familyMuslim Familynathaniel veltman trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices