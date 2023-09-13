Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New Brunswick teachers vote to accept new collective agreement

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s teachers say ongoing staff shortages creating ‘crisis.’ What’s behind it?'
Canada’s teachers say ongoing staff shortages creating ‘crisis.’ What’s behind it?
WATCH: As children and teenagers return to school for another year, teachers are raising concerns over an increasing number of shortages in their profession from coast to coast to coast. Sean Previl reports on what teachers have to say and what action they want governments to take. – Sep 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick teachers have voted in favour of a new collective agreement, according to the provincial government.

In a release Wednesday evening, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves offered his thanks “to all of those who were involved in reaching this new collective agreement.”

“As a government, we appreciate the valuable work that teachers do every day in our schools and are very pleased that the tentative agreement has now been formally ratified,” he said.

The tentative deal was reached at the end of July — more than two years after the contract with the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation expired.

Trending Now

The union issued a 100-day strike countdown back on May 20, and had threatened to strike if a tentative agreement was not reached by Aug. 28.

The province said details won’t be released until the agreement has been officially signed.

Advertisement
More on Canada
EducationNB EducationNew Brunswick teachersNew Brunswick Teachers' FederationNB TeachersNB teachers collective agreementNew Brunswicl
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices