New Brunswick teachers vote to accept new collective agreement

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick teachers have voted in favour of a new collective agreement, according to the provincial government.

In a release Wednesday evening, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves offered his thanks “to all of those who were involved in reaching this new collective agreement.”

“As a government, we appreciate the valuable work that teachers do every day in our schools and are very pleased that the tentative agreement has now been formally ratified,” he said.

The tentative deal was reached at the end of July — more than two years after the contract with the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation expired.

The union issued a 100-day strike countdown back on May 20, and had threatened to strike if a tentative agreement was not reached by Aug. 28.

The province said details won’t be released until the agreement has been officially signed.