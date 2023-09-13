Kelowna to host annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair this weekend

See more sharing options

An annual volunteer fair will take place in Kelowna this coming weekend.

The Okanagan Volunteer Fair will take place on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

This year’s event will focus on impending disasters, and what the public can do during moments of crisis.

The 26th annual fair is free to attend and includes door prizes.

“The recent wildfire situation really highlighted, once again, the important role that non-profit organizations and volunteers play in community wellness,” said Ellen Boelcke, executive director for Kelowna Community Resources.

Representatives from over 60 organizations will be in attendance.

For more information about the fair, including a list of participating organizations, visit the website.