Is Premier Scott Moe losing popularity? This is what Angus Reid’s poll is saying

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe‘s approval rating has dropped seven points since June — his biggest drop ever, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

“What we found is that people look at the government’s performance. But in general, people will kind of, I guess, place a lot of blame on a premier for issues that they’re seeing in the government,” said Jon Roe, a research associate with the Angus Reid Institute.

In June, Moe led the pack as number one on the premier approval leaderboard across Canada.

At that time, three in five people in Saskatchewan had a positive view of Moe’s performance, giving him a 57 per cent approval rating. The latest numbers give Moe a 50 per cent approval rating.

He is tied with Nova Scotia’s premier in top spot.

Roe says more people in Saskatchewan have major concerns about the rising cost of living.

“I can say that the cost of living is the top issue across the country. And that’s true in basically every province. Health care comes second,” Roe said.

Roe says issues in the health-care system have also been a major factor.

“I think part of what we’ve seen is that the health-care system is struggling in a lot of ways. I think people start paying attention a lot more because of things like surgical times and surgery cancellations,” Roe said.

According to a statement from the province, the government will continue to listen to Saskatchewan residents.

“As the Premier has previously indicated, our government has heard from many individuals about the challenges impacting their daily lives – job creation, affordability, healthcare, education and many other important issues, we will keep working on addressing these concerns,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, NDP Official Opposition Leader Carla Beck says in a statement the poll is an indication of how residents of Saskatchewan truly feel.

“People are growing sick and tired of divisive politics. They just want a Premier that will get the basics right and fix what needs to be fixed. Wherever I go, it’s clear folks are especially worried about healthcare and the cost of living. Scott Moe has had five years to get it done and he still hasn’t delivered,” the statement reads.

Saskatchewan will go to the polls in provincial and municipal elections on Oct. 28, 2024 and Nov. 13, 2024, respectively.