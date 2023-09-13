Menu

Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in daytime robbery with gunfire at Markham mall

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 3:10 pm
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham on May 18. View image in full screen
York Regional Police cruisers are seen at Pacific Mall in Markham on May 18. Global News
Police have released images of an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a daytime robbery with gunfire at a mall in Markham earlier this year.

York Regional Police said officers received multiple calls at 3:10 p.m. on May 18 about a robbery at a jewelry store at a mall in the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said a male suspect wearing a suit rang the store’s doorbell and waited for an employee to unlock the door.

The employee was then assaulted and the suspect entered with three other suspects, police said.

They reportedly smashed a display case and took high-end watches.

A gun was fired during the robbery but no one was injured, police said.

The suspects then left and reportedly fled in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, police released images of one of four suspects in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police encouraged the suspect to turn himself in.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.

The man was described as being 20 to 30 years old and five feet six inches tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey two-piece suit, a blue shirt and black shoes.

Police said the other suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks.

Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to investigators was asked to come forward.

