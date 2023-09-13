Menu

Canada

Semi driver in Humboldt bus crash argues against deportation in Federal Court

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 12:29 pm
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu walks into the Kerry Vickar Centre for his sentencing in Melfort, Sask., on March 22, 2019. The Canadian Press/ Kayle Neis
The case of a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is in Federal Court, where arguments are being heard Wednesday over his possible deportation.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Court heard the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the bus carrying Broncos players and staff in 2018.

The Canada Border Services Agency has recommended Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide whether he should be deported to India.

The Federal Court has agreed to hear the case but is unlikely to issue a decision Wednesday.

If Sidhu is successful, the matter will be sent back to the Canada Border Services Agency for another review.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

