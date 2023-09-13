Menu

Crime

Charges laid in North Battleford Christmas Eve homicides

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 10:43 am
A man faces two first-degree murder charges in relation to the 2021 North Battleford Christmas Eve homicides. View image in full screen
A man faces two first-degree murder charges in relation to the 2021 North Battleford Christmas Eve homicides. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Moosomin First Nation man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a double homicide on Christmas Eve day in 2021 in North Battleford, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP said 31-year-old Wade Frenchman faces two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Alyssa LeCaine, 25, and Daphne Bear, 20.

“On December 24, 2021, most people were getting ready to begin holiday celebrations. However, that’s when an absolutely senseless tragedy struck for the friends and family of Alyssa and Daphne, and for the Battlefords community at large,” said Supt. Josh Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes.

“Our thoughts continue to be with these young women’s loved ones as we announce these charges today. It’s our hope that it will help provide some closure as they continue their grieving and healing processes.

“This was a complex investigation, one that took time to complete. I’m grateful to our dedicated Major Crimes investigators, and our many partners, who conducted a thorough investigation that allowed us to support these first-degree murder charges.”

RCMP said Frenchman was arrested at the Saskatchewan Provincial Correctional Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

