Hamilton councillors may seek judicial review of decision to remove Greenbelt lands

Some Hamilton, Ont., politicians are mulling over the possibility of asking city staff to seek a judicial review of the Ford government’s decision to remove lands from Ontario’s Greenbelt.

A motion is set to come before council on Wednesday arguing that analysis from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner create the basis to fight Greenbelt development, part of a 10-year Ontario strategy to build 1.5 million homes.

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko will bring the motion forward, in consultation with Mayor Andrea Horwath and Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson, suggesting grounds for the decision were not “fair or lawful.”

Is a Judicial Review of @fordnation's #HamOnt #Greenbelt land decision possible? In consultation with Mayor @AndreaHorwath, Councillor @ward1wilson and I will ask Council to direct staff to consider options for a Judicial Review of the Government of Ontario's Greenbelt decision. pic.twitter.com/zN2iFJwRai — John-Paul Danko (@JohnPaulDanko) September 12, 2023

“You’ve got the premier himself publicly stating that the process was flawed. So that’s on the record,” Danko said.

“The premier saying it in an interview — ‘this process was flawed’ — well, if it was flawed, then it should be reversed.”

Danko admits the battle won’t be easy and is somewhat tempering the idea as a “silver bullet” due to a “high bar” the review would have to pass in proving the government made an error in law.

“The government makes the laws, so how do you prove that the government of Ontario made an error when they control basically what the laws are?” Danko said.

“But having said that, I think there are some pretty serious grounds to suggest that perhaps this decision in particular wasn’t actually fair or lawful.”

Meantime, the city has moved a Thursday night meeting on changes to the greenbelt to a much larger venue, the Ancaster Fairgrounds on Trinity Road.

A similar meeting last week at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre drew hundreds and reached capacity and forced many to stand outside.

The majority of Hamiltonians who opted to step up to the microphone and query staff during the open house generally shared displeasure with the province’s plan,

The public consultation is part of a city initiative outlining what role the city has when provincial land and development facilitators arrive to engage staff and explain how 795 hectares of the Greenbelt will be removed.

Councillors voted to play along “under protest” with the facilitators after the city’s director of planning suggested “community benefits” in the form of enhanced parkland or community facilities could be secured through the negotiations.

Last week, the province announced an upcoming provincial review of the Greenbelt via the province’s new housing minister.

The process not only could recommend more land be added to the protected area, but it could also see more land removed.

Danko said the Hamilton motion for a judicial review could be “one of the remedies ” the city would ask the court to impose, citing agreement that the process was wrong.

“There’s no reason why … the protections could be put back on and then it rolled into this new process that the government’s talking about,” Danko said.

He said that under provincial rules, the city will have to file within 30 days of receiving new information.

“So the clock is ticking. We would have to get a note back from legal staff as soon as possible as to what the feasibility is and also what are the possible outcomes that we could receive from the court,” Danko said.