Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Shooting victim found dead on Capitol Hill doorstep identified

By Ryan White Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 6:18 pm
Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning. Global News
An autopsy has identified the man found dead early Saturday morning in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Capitol Hill as Jordan Jacques-Vetten.

The 33-year-old gunshot victim was located outside of a home in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest shortly before 4 a.m. on Sept. 9.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the victim was Jacques-Vetten, who lived in Calgary.

Following the shooting, investigators said they were looking for a red, early-2000s model Pontiac Sunfire sedan that had been spotted in the neighbourhood near the time of the shooting. Police officials confirmed Tuesday that the car had since been located but gave no indication that any charges had been laid.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in contact with Jacques-Vetten on Friday or early Saturday. Information can be provided to the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

