Politics

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives promise more help for farmers if re-elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 2:34 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands as part of a series of farm-related election promises. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands as part of a series of farm-related election promises. File / Global News
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands as part of a series of farm-related election promises.

Derek Johnson, a cabinet minister seeking re-election in Interlake-Gimli, says producers have been under stress since the drought of 2021, and a cut that was put in place temporarily would be made permanent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories are also promising triple funding for veterinary service districts, which maintain clinics across the province, if they win the Oct. 3 election.

Johnson says that would attract new veterinarians to rural Manitoba and improve services.

The Tories are also promising to double-fund the Winnipeg Humane Society for the One Health Program, which provides veterinary care in underserved rural areas.

Advance polls for the election open Sept. 23.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba leaders’ forum preview'
Manitoba leaders’ forum preview
Manitoba politicsProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionWinnipeg Humane Societymanitoba votesCrown LandsDerek Johnson
© 2023 The Canadian Press

