Manitoba party leaders to meet in first leaders’ forum Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s three main party leaders are set to meet for the first leaders’ forum of the 2023 election campaign.

The event, hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, kicks off just after 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Ellice Avenue, and is expected to focus on economic growth. Moderators for the forum are 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier and Mary Agnes Welch of Probe Research.

4:09 Manitoba Heavy Construction Association on leaders’ forum

The forum is the first of many opportunities for Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont to face off, with a televised one-hour debate scheduled for next week.

Story continues below advertisement

A 90-minute, commercial-free provincial party leaders’ debate will also air Monday morning on 680 CJOB.

On Sep 12 MHCA will co-host the Provincial Party Leaders Forum ahead of the fall election. Get ready to interact with candidates about better road investments.

Vote Oct 3 for better roads! https://t.co/HmametkXrA

Take the Better Roads Quiz for a shot at $1,000!#BetterRoads pic.twitter.com/omdViX1mYL — MHCA (@ManitobaHeavy) September 11, 2023

The candidate nomination deadline has now passed for the election, with both the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats running a full slate of 57 candidates each.

The Manitoba Liberals were able to field candidates in all but eight constituencies, leaving votes up for grabs by the other parties in those ridings.

— with files from The Canadian Press