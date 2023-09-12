SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba party leaders to meet in first leaders’ forum Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Manitoba leaders’ forum preview'
Manitoba leaders’ forum preview
Chris Lorenc of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association talks about Tuesday morning's campaign event involving the three main party leaders.
Manitoba’s three main party leaders are set to meet for the first leaders’ forum of the 2023 election campaign.

The event, hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, kicks off just after 8 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Ellice Avenue, and is expected to focus on economic growth. Moderators for the forum are 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier and Mary Agnes Welch of Probe Research.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Heavy Construction Association on leaders’ forum'
Manitoba Heavy Construction Association on leaders’ forum

The forum is the first of many opportunities for Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont to face off, with a televised one-hour debate scheduled for next week.

A 90-minute, commercial-free provincial party leaders’ debate will also air Monday morning on 680 CJOB.

The candidate nomination deadline has now passed for the election, with both the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats running a full slate of 57 candidates each.

The Manitoba Liberals were able to field candidates in all but eight constituencies, leaving votes up for grabs by the other parties in those ridings.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Manitoba politicsProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald Lamontmanitoba votesManitoba Heavy Construction Associationleaders' forum
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

