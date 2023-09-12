Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 2:01 pm
The Court of Appeal of Quebec is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a decision to overturn a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was first pronounced deceased. View image in full screen
The Court of Appeal of Quebec is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a decision to overturn a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was first pronounced deceased. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man’s declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.

Court documents say Hooshang Imanpoorsaid went missing in 2008 and was declared dead by a Quebec judge in 2017.

The documents suggest that his death freed up a $500,000 insurance policy for his wife and children.

But a police investigation revealed he had allegedly flown to Amsterdam, and the family discovered he owed large sums of money to several lenders.

A Quebec court overturned his death declaration in 2021 after insurance company Ivari presented documents it said proved he was alive and living in Iran.

Imanpoorsaid’s wife, Deborah Carol Riddle, cast doubt on the validity of those documents and appealed the lower court decision.

Story continues below advertisement

But a panel of three Court of Appeal judges rejected her arguments in a decision rendered last week, writing that the evidence demonstrates that Imanpoorsaid is almost certainly alive.

Click to play video: 'Rudy Farias: Charges will be laid if ‘appropriate,’ says Houston police chief'
Rudy Farias: Charges will be laid if ‘appropriate,’ says Houston police chief
Quebec missing personQuebec's Court of Appealfaked deathLife Insurance PolicyDead man aliveDeath declaration appealDeath declaration reversedHooshang Imanpoorsaid
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices