Crime

Winnipeg Police arrest 2 suspects in $116k designer eyewear theft spree

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 2:04 pm
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two suspects in a $116,000 eyewear theft spree in the city. .
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two in a $116,000 eyewear theft spree in the city.

Between June 5 and Aug. 28, police say a suspect was targeting eyewear businesses and nearly 300 pairs of designer glasses were taken.

On June 5, at 7:15 p.m. police say someone entered a business in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West while disguised. The person took 23 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at over $5,600 and fled.

On June 12, around the same time, police say someone went into a business in the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Road. The person stole 30 pairs of designer eyeglass frames valued at over $11,000 and fled, police say.

On June 23, at 8:45 p.m. police say someone went into a business in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway, took 60 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at over $22,000, and once again fled.

On July 6, at 7:45 p.m. police say the suspect went to the same business, took 46 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at over $21,000, then fled.

On Aug. 4, at 6:35 p.m. police say the suspect went back to the same business and took 67 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at almost $30,000 and once again fled.

On Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. police say someone went to a business in the 1200 block of St Mary’s Road and took 72 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at over $25,000 and fled.

Later, on Sept. 8, police say they raided a suite in the 2300 block of Pembina Highway and recovered over 40 pairs of glasses valued at over $12,000.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg. The man is facing six counts of theft over $5,000 and the woman is facing a possession of property charge.

The man has been detained in custody while the woman was released on an undertaking.

CrimePoliceWinnipeg policeTheftWinnipeg crimeWPSTheft Spreewinnipeg eyeglass thiefwinnipeg sunglass thief
