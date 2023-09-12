Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

SNC-Lavalin seeks to shed troubled past with rebranding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 1:12 pm
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday, Aug.3, 2023. SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday, Aug.3, 2023. SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant. Christine Muschi/The Canadian Press
SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRealis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.

In an interview, CEO Ian Edwards said the company wants a makeover following 11 years marked by scandals, trouble with the law and sometimes lacklustre earnings.

Former SNC-Lavalin executive sentenced to 8.5 years in prison

The new moniker comes as SNC looks to leave behind the Libya corruption scandal that tarnished its reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government and to shed the costly backlog of big, over-budget rail contracts that has plagued it for years.

The company sold its unprofitable activities in the oil sector in 2021 for a fraction of what it had paid in 2014 and no longer bids on fixed-price construction contracts due to the frequent cost overruns.

‘Not my moment of revenge’: Wilson-Raybould’s new, tell-all book launches just before election day

Edwards says the name change to AtkinsRealis both signifies an inflection point for the firm and offers a greater sense of belonging to employees who work for its subsidiaries.

The company says its symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange will also change from SNC to ATRL as of Monday, Sept. 18.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

