Regina man faces more than 20 charges following string of vehicle thefts

A Regina man is facing more than 20 charges after an investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) stolen auto unit and the Saskatchewan RCMP.

According to a release, an investigation revealed that the same suspect was believed to have stolen nine vehicles from nine locations in Regina and surrounding rural communities over the span of 10 days in August.

“Theft of auto is almost always a crime of opportunity. This investigation is an important reminder for the public to always lock vehicle doors and take the keys out of the vehicle,” said Insp. Cory Lindskog of the RPS investigative services division.

“Our Stolen Auto Unit works diligently and successfully to track and recover vehicles once they have been stolen, but we all have a role to play in preventing auto theft from the start.”

Police stated in each of the nine thefts, the vehicles stolen had unlocked doors and the keys were inside the vehicles.

The spree of vehicle thefts started on Aug. 2 and ended on Aug. 10 and took place in areas such as Aylesbury, Milestone, Emerald Park and White City.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and members of the RPS stolen auto unit collaborated in this investigation and charged 21-year-old Ralph Alvin Joseph Keshane, of Regina, with numerous offences, including nine counts of vehicle theft, break and enter with intent, possession of a firearm, dangerous operation of a vehicle and fleeing from a peace officer.

The RPS stated that Keshane made his first court appearance on some of the charges on Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m. and was remanded in custody.

“As a result of continued investigation, Keshane was charged with additional offences, and he made a second court appearance on the additional charges on August 28, 2023,” the release read.

In continued collaboration with the RCMP White Butte Detachment, the investigation is still ongoing. Further charges are pending.