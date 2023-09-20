Man robbed, tossed from moving vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.: police

Waterloo regional police say a man was robbed before being tossed from a moving vehicle in Kitchener over the weekend.
According to a release, police were called by the victim near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.
The victim told police his personal items were taken by two men before they threw him out of a moving vehicle.
The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
