Man robbed, tossed from moving vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.: police

Waterloo regional police say a man was robbed before being tossed from a moving vehicle in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to a release, police were called by the victim near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

The victim told police his personal items were taken by two men before they threw him out of a moving vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.