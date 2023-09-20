Menu

Crime

Man robbed, tossed from moving vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 8:43 am
The incident occured at Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. View image in full screen
The incident occured at Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Waterloo regional police say a man was robbed before being tossed from a moving vehicle in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to a release, police were called by the victim near Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

The victim told police his personal items were taken by two men before they threw him out of a moving vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener Crimekitchener robberyFischer Hallman Road KitchenerMax Becker Drive Kitchener
