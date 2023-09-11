Serious motorcycle collision closes southeast Calgary road

A southeast Calgary road is closed after a serious motorcycle collision on Monday afternoon.
According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police closed the westbound lanes of Anderson Road Southeast to investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
