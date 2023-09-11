Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious motorcycle collision closes southeast Calgary road

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 5:45 pm
According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.  View image in full screen
According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.  on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A southeast Calgary road is closed after a serious motorcycle collision on Monday afternoon.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

Police closed the westbound lanes of Anderson Road Southeast to investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: '4 garages, 10 buildings damaged in southeast Calgary fire'
4 garages, 10 buildings damaged in southeast Calgary fire
Calgary Police ServiceCollisionCalgary PoliceCPSMotorcycle CrashCalgary CrashCalgary collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices