Serious motorcycle collision closes southeast Calgary road

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A southeast Calgary road is closed after a serious motorcycle collision on Monday afternoon.

According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Anderson Road S.E. & Acadia Drive S.E. is closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area & use alternative routes.#yycroads #yyc #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/SqMyn2B2Gr — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 11, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Anderson Road Southeast to investigate the crash. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.