Crime

U.K. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge after fatal assault in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 5:06 pm
Brett Sheffield, 38, died on Aug. 30 after he was assaulted two days prior, police say. View image in full screen
Brett Sheffield, 38, died on Aug. 30 after he was assaulted two days prior, police say. Handout / Toronto Police
A 28-year-old man from the United Kingdom is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 28 to the area of Portland and King streets for an assault that had just occurred.

Police said a man had been assaulted and life-saving measures were started at the scene.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Manitoba resident Brett Sheffield, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 30, Sheffield succumbed to his injuries, marking Toronto’s 49th homicide of 2023.

Police said Craig Gibson from the U.K. has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

