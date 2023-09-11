U.K. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge after fatal assault in Toronto

See more sharing options

A 28-year-old man from the United Kingdom is facing a second-degree murder charge after a fatal assault in downtown Toronto last month, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at around 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 28 to the area of Portland and King streets for an assault that had just occurred.

Police said a man had been assaulted and life-saving measures were started at the scene.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Manitoba resident Brett Sheffield, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 30, Sheffield succumbed to his injuries, marking Toronto’s 49th homicide of 2023.

Police said Craig Gibson from the U.K. has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

