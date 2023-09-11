Menu

Crime

Woman charged after Lethbridge screwdriver stabbing

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 4:11 pm
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta. David Rossiter /CP
One man has been hospitalized after a woman allegedly stabbed him with a screwdriver early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Lethbridge Shelter along the 800 block of 2A Avenue North on Sept. 10, at 5:33 a.m.

According to police, an investigation revealed a woman stabbed a 33-year-old man multiple times in the head with a screwdriver, then used the weapon to hit a 72-year-old man.

At that point, security staff intervened and contained the woman. When police arrived, the woman refused to comply with the officers’ commands and a taser was used. Police seized the screwdriver and a hammer in the woman’s possession.

The first victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS. The second victim did not have puncture wounds and no medical attention was needed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Shaw sentenced to 10 years for Lethbridge hostage taking'
Shaw sentenced to 10 years for Lethbridge hostage taking

Thirty-three-year-old Stacy Leigh Carlson of Lethbridge has been charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Carlson remains in custody and was slated to make her first court appearance Sept. 11.

