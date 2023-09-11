Menu

Crime

Court appearance for brothers charged in deadly stabbing on Calgary basketball court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 1:31 pm
More than two hundred people gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn, who tragically lost his life after a stabbing incident. The gathering focused not on the crime that claimed his life but on celebrating Danillo's life and the profound impact he had on many others. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Two teen brothers have made brief court appearances following a deadly stabbing on a Calgary basketball court.

The accused, who are 16 and 18, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn.

The brothers, who were arrested Saturday, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators have said Glenn and two friends were at a basketball court in the Copperfield neighbourhood on Tuesday, when they were approached by two people.

Trending Now

Police say there was an altercation, and Glenn was stabbed and hit with bear spray.

The case is back in court Sept. 22.

