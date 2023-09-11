Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after woman punched, knocked unconscious at Toronto subway station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 2:54 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sept. 5, at around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at the Castle Frank subway station.

Officers said a woman and a man were waiting for the subway on the eastbound platform.

“As the two began to embark on the train, an altercation ensued,” police said in a news release. “The man punched the woman in the face knocking her unconscious.”

Police said another man who was on the train tried to stop the attack and was also punched in the face.

Trending Now

The suspect then fled up to the ground level, officers said.

Police said on Monday, a 55-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSCrime TorontoAssault Causing Bodily HarmCastle Frank Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices