Man charged after woman punched, knocked unconscious at Toronto subway station: police

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sept. 5, at around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at the Castle Frank subway station.

Officers said a woman and a man were waiting for the subway on the eastbound platform.

“As the two began to embark on the train, an altercation ensued,” police said in a news release. “The man punched the woman in the face knocking her unconscious.”

Police said another man who was on the train tried to stop the attack and was also punched in the face.

The suspect then fled up to the ground level, officers said.

Police said on Monday, a 55-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.