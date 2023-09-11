SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba NDP promises to give local contractors preference, despite trade agreements

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 2:30 pm
Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to ensure more government contract work goes to bidders and workers within the province.

National and regional trade agreements require equal access to bidders from other provinces on most major projects, but the New Democrats say there are exceptions.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the governing Progressive Conservatives have not taken advantage of those exceptions, and he would do better.

He did not provide specific examples.

Kinew also promised to spend more on infrastructure projects, including new hospital emergency departments his party has promised if it wins the Oct. 3 election.

The NDP plan is endorsed by Dave McPhail of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union, who says there has been less work under the Tory government.

Related News
NDPManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba NDPmanitoba electionWab Kinewmanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

