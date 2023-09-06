Kinew says NDP government would add 5 neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.

Kinew says the minor illness and injury clinics would be staffed with a team of emergency room doctors, nurses and technologists.

He says the clinics would offer same-day appointments through online booking.

Kinew says an NDP government would give incentives for health-care staff to open the clinics, which would be in neighbourhoods where they are needed most.

The former NDP government established similar clinics during its time in office, but most were closed due to fiscal restraint measures implemented by the Progressive Conservative government.

Kinew says cuts made by the Tories have driven health-care workers to a breaking point.