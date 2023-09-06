SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Kinew says NDP government would add 5 neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba NDP promises to deliver health care, affordability'
Manitoba NDP promises to deliver health care, affordability
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced his promises on Tuesday to deliver affordability by freezing hydro rates and the gas tax and restore access to health-care services in areas of the province by building more health-care centres.
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.

Kinew says the minor illness and injury clinics would be staffed with a team of emergency room doctors, nurses and technologists.

He says the clinics would offer same-day appointments through online booking.

Kinew says an NDP government would give incentives for health-care staff to open the clinics, which would be in neighbourhoods where they are needed most.

The former NDP government established similar clinics during its time in office, but most were closed due to fiscal restraint measures implemented by the Progressive Conservative government.

Kinew says cuts made by the Tories have driven health-care workers to a breaking point.

ManitobaNDPHealth CareElectionmanitoba electionWab Kinewpromises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

