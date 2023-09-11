SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories promise to eliminate business payroll tax over eight years

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 2:10 pm
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Premier Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to phase out the province’s payroll tax over eight years if re-elected Oct. 3

The tax, which charges employers a percentage of their total payroll, brings in about $440 million a year for the province.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says the tax discourages economic growth and makes Manitoba less competitive with other western provinces.

The tax-cut pledge follows promises last week to cut hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenues from the provincial income tax and other levies.

Stefanson says Manitoba can afford the tax cuts because economic growth will put more money into provincial coffers.

Stefanson made the announcement on a downtown second-floor terrace, while some striking public-sector workers chanted, “Where is Heather?” on the street below.

progressive conservativesManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba Legislaturemanitoba electionHeather Stefansonmanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

