Local

your local region

National

Politics

Manitoba Tories promise to nearly double the charitable tax credit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 1:29 pm
Kelvin Goertzen.
Kelvin Goertzen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to nearly double the charitable tax credit for people who make financial donations if the party is re-elected Oct. 3.

Kelvin Goertzen, a Tory cabinet minister running for re-election in Steinbach, says Manitobans give their time and money and should be recognized for their generosity.

The Tories say they would increase the rebate on the first $200 given to a registered charity to 20 per cent from 10.8 per cent.

They would also increase the rebate on contributions beyond $200 to 25 per cent.

Goertzen says it would cost around $12 million annually.

The Progressive Conservatives have been focused on affordability announcements this week, including promising to provide financial supports for seniors and to cut the lowest income tax bracket in half over four years.

Related News
Province of Manitobamanitoba electionSteinbachKelvin GoertzenTax CreditsCharitable DonationsManioba politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

