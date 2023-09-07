SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Manitoba Tories promise to help seniors with property taxes and mobility aids

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 3:11 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3. CAH
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tories say they would let seniors defer some or all of their property taxes, and the money would be repaid with interest when the senior sells their home.

Scott Johnston, a Tory cabinet minister running for re-election in the Winnipeg constituency of Assiniboia, says the province would have to pay municipalities for the deferred tax upfront, but the money would eventually be recouped.

Johnston says there would be no income limit on the financial aid, so any senior homeowner could get it.

The Tories are also promising a $500 tax credit to help people buy walkers, wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

It is the latest in a string of affordability announcements by the Tories this week, including a promise to cut the lowest income tax bracket in half over four years.

ElectionSeniorsConservativemanitoba electionPCProperty Taxespromises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

