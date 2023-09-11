Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Putin, Kim meeting in Russia will be full-scale visit, Kremlin says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 11, 2023 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Kim Jong Un and Putin call for closer relations at first-ever summit'
Kim Jong Un and Putin call for closer relations at first-ever summit
WATCH - Kim Jong Un and Putin call for closer relations at first-ever summit – Apr 25, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s trip to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kim has set off for Russia aboard a special train, a South Korean source said, as Pyongyang and Moscow on Monday confirmed a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s deepening isolation over its actions in Ukraine.

“There will be talks between the two delegations. And after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format,” Peskov said. Video of his remarks were posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Trending Now

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

“We will continue to strengthen our friendship,” Peskov said.

More on World
RussiaNorth KoreaVladimir PutinKim Jong-UnPutinkimNorth Korea russiaRussia North KoreaPutin KimKim PutinNorth Korea Russia newsRussia North Korea news
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices