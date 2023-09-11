Airdrie RCMP release composite sketches of man missing since 1995

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP have released composite sketches of a man who went missing 28 years ago as they continue looking for him

Jason Arthur Misurko, also known as Jason Bright, was reported missing on Sept. 17, 1995, when he was 23 years old.

Jason Arthur Misurko missing person poster from 1995. Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District

According to police, Misurko left Airdrie for Fort McMurray and on the way, picked up a hitchhiker. They then left Fort McMurray for Valleyview, where he was last seen.

At the time of his disappearance, he was the owner of a blue 1978 Oldsmobile Omega.

In 1995, Jason was described as five feet eight inches tall and 135 to 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

