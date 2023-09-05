Menu

Crime

Toronto police appeal for info in 1982 cold case disappearance

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 12:10 pm
Police are searching for Naif Rashid. View image in full screen
Police are searching for Naif Rashid. Toronto police / handout.
Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a cold case investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Jan. 18, 1982, Naif Rashid — also known as John — was reported missing from the Weston Road and St. Phillips Road area.

Police said Rashid was last seen on Jan. 15, 1982 and is believed to have attended the Gasworks Tavern, which was located in the area of Yonge and Dundonald streets.

Officers said Rashid is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and weighed 150 pounds. He has black, wavy hair, brown eyes, a black moustache and a deep voice.

He was last seen wearing a brown waist-length bomber style leather jacket, blue jeans, and a navy blue long-sleeved sweater.

According to police, Rashid would be 76-years-old today.

“Despite the passage of time, investigators in our Homicide and Missing Persons Unit remain actively committed to solving this case,” police said in a news release. “Family members and investigators are making an appeal to the media and public for any information that may help advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

