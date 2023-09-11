Officials attempting to identify body found in aftermath of fire near Kelowna encampment

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP are working to identify the body of a man discovered in an early Sunday morning brush fire.
Cpl. Michael Gauthier said a body was discovered at Spall Road and Mill Creek around 2 a.m. Sunday in the aftermath of a brush fire at a homeless encampment.
“Provided the unusual circumstances of the incident, our serious crime unit is investigating the matter,” Gaultier said.
Investigators are now working with the BC Coroner Service to determine both the cause of death and the identity of a deceased man.
“Right now, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality,” he said.
Police tape blocked the area off and several police cars could be seen. Mounties have yet to comment on what happened, however, the coroner service was at the scene, along with fire personnel.
Anyone who witnessed anything in the area at around 2 a.m. Sunday is asked to contact the RCMP.
Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54030.
