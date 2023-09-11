2 people, 3 snakes, dog rescued after early morning Saskatoon house fire  

Send this page to someone via email

It was a scene of snakes and ladders early Monday morning when the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) safely put out a house fire in the 000 block of Morris Drive.

Two people, a dog and three snakes were rescued without any injuries.

“No injuries to firefighters or civilians occurred as a result of this fire,” the SFD said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire investigators said the blaze started on the attached deck at the back of the single-family unit.

Damage is estimated to be $200,000.

The fire department says it received a call at 2:40 a.m. Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched immediately.

“First arriving fire crews reported flames going through the roof. All incoming fire crews were assigned their tactical duties,” the news release said.

It took about 40 minutes to put the fire out, according to the fire department.