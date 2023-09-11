Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after TTC constable assaulted at Spadina Station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 12:08 pm
Police are trying to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are trying to identify a man they say is wanted after a TTC constable was assaulted at Spadina Station.

Toronto police said TTC special constables responded to Spadina Station at around 11:37 p.m. on Aug. 31 for a report of a person with a knife.

When the officers arrived, they approached the man and he allegedly gestured that he had a knife in his pocket.

The officers attempted to arrest the man and he hit one of them in the head with his backpack before fleeing, police said.

He was described as 35 to 45 years old, six-foot-one with a medium build and a black beard.

Police said he was wearing a black cap with a blue brim, black and yellow headphones, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Trending Now
Man wanted after TTC constable assaulted at Spadina Station: police - image
Handout / Toronto Police
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceTTC CrimeSpadinaSpadina Stationttc constable assaultedttc officer assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices