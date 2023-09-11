Man wanted after TTC constable assaulted at Spadina Station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a man they say is wanted after a TTC constable was assaulted at Spadina Station.

Toronto police said TTC special constables responded to Spadina Station at around 11:37 p.m. on Aug. 31 for a report of a person with a knife.

When the officers arrived, they approached the man and he allegedly gestured that he had a knife in his pocket.

The officers attempted to arrest the man and he hit one of them in the head with his backpack before fleeing, police said.

He was described as 35 to 45 years old, six-foot-one with a medium build and a black beard.

Police said he was wearing a black cap with a blue brim, black and yellow headphones, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.